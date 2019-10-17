Congress leaders oppose ‘outsider’ as Delhi chief, to write to Sonia Gandhi

Around 48 Delhi Congress leaders — including former MLAs, several MPs and district committee presidents — are set to write to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, requesting her not to appoint an “outsider” as the party chief in the capital.

The development comes after former cricketer Kirti Azad was touted as the frontrunner for the post. The other names that figure in the race include Subash Chopra and J P Aggarwal.

“All these leaders are signing the letter and we will hand it over to madam. She has worked closely with Sheila ji, which is why she will understand the importance of electing a leader from Delhi. The city is politically charged and one needs to be well-versed with the state’s functioning,” said Jitender Singh Kochhar, Delhi Congress spokesperson.

Last week, the party saw a major rift as a section of leaders revolted against the AICC Delhi in-charge P C Chacko for allegedly “leaking” a personal letter wrote to him by former MP Sandeep Dikshit. Senior leaders claimed that Sandeep wrote a personal letter to Chacko, which also talked about his mother and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit’s death.

Turning up in support of Chacko, another set of district committee presidents wrote to Sonia, requesting her to take action against those leaders.

“The state unit is completely divided and the image of the party is being badly affected. The decision on the state chief was almost finalised but the same day the leaders protested. Now, top leaders of the party are once again in touch with the Delhi leaders to discuss Azad’s name,” said a senior leader from the party.