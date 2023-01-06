scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi stable and recovering, says Ganga Ram Hospital

The veteran Congress leader was admitted to the Delhi hospital on Wednesday after being diagnosed with a viral respiratory infection.

Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman (board of management) of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said Sonia Gandhi was admitted under the department of chest medicine. (PTI)
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi stable and recovering, says Ganga Ram Hospital
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is stable and recovering, said officials at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi where she has been admitted since Wednesday afternoon.

“Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson UPA, who is admitted at Sir Gangaram Hospital for a viral respiratory infection is stable and is making a gradual recovery,” said Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman (board of management) at the hospital, on Friday.

Earlier, Dr Swaroop said the veteran Congress leader was admitted under the department of chest medicine. “Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson, UPA has been admitted to our hospital today. She has been admitted in the Department of Chest Medicine under the care of Dr Arup Basu and his team. Mrs Gandhi has been admitted for observation and treatment of a viral respiratory infection,” he had said on Wednesday.

Soon after Sonia was admitted, her son and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is travelling across the country on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, rushed to New Delhi.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 15:35 IST
