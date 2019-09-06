Congress leader murder: Cop held for passing info to gangster

Almost three months after Haryana Congress spokesperson Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead in Faridabad, a head constable in Faridabad Police’s crime branch has been arrested in connection with the case. Chaudhary’s Personal Security Officer (PSO), who was keeping the head constable informed about the leader’s whereabouts, has also been arrested.

The arrests come two days after Kaushal, a notorious gangster, was taken into remand by Faridabad Police for questioning in the case. His wife and help, arrested in July, revealed they had planned the murder at his behest.

“Head constable, Raju, was arrested under IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy to commit an offence punishable with death). He has also been dismissed from service,” said PRO of Faridabad Police Sube Singh.

Anil Yadav, ACP (Crime), said Raju was in touch with Kaushal, providing him numbers of people from who the gangster then tried to extort money. He had also been in touch with Kaushal’s accomplice, Sachin Khedi, who was arrested Wednesday.

Police said the PSO, Pradeep Dhariwal, had been posted with Chaudhary for the last five-six years and knew about his whereabouts and schedule. “Dhariwal is friends with Raju; he shared Chaudhary’s mobile number and informed Raju of his whereabouts. He had also told him they could get money out of Chaudhary,” said ACP Yadav.

This information about the spokesperson’s whereabouts and activities, police said, was then passed on by Raju to Khedi, with the latter using it to conduct recces and plan the murder.

In return, Raju would receive large sums of money from the Kaushal gang. In the first week of August, police said, he had picked up Rs 3 lakh from Kaushal’s mother in Gurgaon.

According to police, Raju was also in touch with other gang members, including Khedi, Amit Dagar and Neeraj Faridpur. Dagar and Neeraj are lodged in Bhondsi jail in a murder case. Police said they were using the same phone to keep in touch with Kaushal.

Chaudhary was shot dead in June outside a gym in Sector 9. In July, police had arrested Kaushal’s wife and help. Following Kaushal’s arrest, Commissioner of Police K K Rao said he had been trying to extort money from Chaudhary and had planned his murder after he failed to pay up.