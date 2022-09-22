scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi sets up Rs. 2 crore endowment at OP Jindal Global University

The endowment will have components for two scholarships, an academic award, ‘Dr. L M Singhvi Annual Global Conference on International Law and International Relations’, and a ‘Dr L M Singhvi Memorial Annual Lecture Series’.

According to varsity officials, this is the first endowment established at the O P Jindal Global University.

“The fact that JGU and JGLS have been recognised as India’s first ranked private university and India’s first ranked law school respectively and indeed, consistently for three years in a row by the QS World University Rankings demonstrates the stellar national and international reputation of this national ‘institution of eminence’,” said Singhvi while announcing the endowment.

“Our goal in establishing the Singhvi Endowment is to give it back to the society from where I have immensely benefited. The vision of the Singhvi Endowment is to provide access to world-class education for young people who cannot afford and to empower India’s leading universities to promote excellence,” he added.

“While it is stark evidence of Dr. Singhvi’s outstanding commitment and dedication to higher education and legal education, his choice of JGU as the institution for realizing his commitment is a huge recognition for us… This Endowment has been established at JGU for perpetuity and several initiatives will be part of the endowment benefitting the faculty and students of JGU and JGLS,” said C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor of the university.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 10:15:41 am
