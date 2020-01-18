Delhi assembly polls: Congress jingle throwback to Sheila Dikshit’s term

Launching the song, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said the track will tell people about the “prosperous Delhi” during the 15 years of Sheila Dikshit’s government. (Archive) Launching the song, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said the track will tell people about the “prosperous Delhi” during the 15 years of Sheila Dikshit’s government. (Archive)

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Congress Friday launched the audio and video of its official campaign song — “Phir se Congress wali Delhi”.

From increasing the strength of doctors to having more flyovers and FOBs and the Metro network, the campaign song touches on the development work done by the party in its 15-year rule.

Launching the song, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said the track will tell people about the “prosperous Delhi” during the 15 years of Sheila Dikshit’s government.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and the late Sheila Dikshit, feature in the song, which highlights the work done by it from 1998 to 2013.

Chopra claimed that when the Congress came to power in Delhi in 1998, the power and water sectors were in shambles.

“The Congress government’s primary objective was to ensure uninterrupted power and drinking water supply to the citizens of Delhi, and during the party’s 15-year rule in Delhi, the power and water situation not only improved, but it was also ensured that Delhi became self-sufficient in both these sectors,” he said.

The Congress government then shifted its focus on improving the infrastructure and built 67 flyovers to ease traffic jams and make the Ring Road signal-free, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief said.

The party’s campaign committee chairman Kirti Azad said the Congress was synonymous with development.

He said that whenever the Congress comes to power, Delhi surges ahead in terms of development.

“It was the Congress government which changed the face of Delhi to make it an international-standard city during its 15-year rule,” he said.

