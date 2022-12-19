Congress’s Jagdish Tytler says he will join Bharat Jodo Yatra, draws fierce reaction from BJP

With 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler participating in a meeting of the Congress in Delhi on Monday, the party is under fire once again.

After Tytler told the media in Delhi that he will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra, several BJP leaders have hit out at the Congress. In a video on Twitter, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said: “The Congress is returning to its old habits. This is not Bharat Jodo, this is Nafrat Jodo. Jagdish Tytler, who is an accused in the anti-Sikh riots, is being given a platform by the Congress. And this is not the first time. Before this, he was made a member of the working committee in Delhi.”

“Then, before the MCD election, he was made a part of the election committee. Now, he is being included in the preparations for the Bharat Jodo Yatra… Once again today, the Congress is standing with those who were involved in the anti-Sikh riots. The party is rubbing salt in the wounds of those who were affected. For this, the Sikh community and the country won’t forgive them,” Poonawalla said.

Jagdish Tytler is lying shamelessly. Which clearance is he talking about?

Jagdish Tytler is lying shamelessly. Which clearance is he talking about?

Enclosed a CBI court document against Tytler & the case is still open.

Tytler told ANI: “Is there any FIR (in 1984 anti-Sikh riots) against me? The CBI has also given me clearance. Some are only doing politics… Yes, will join the (Bharat Jodo Yatra), and I will be with the party until my last breath.”

BJP leaders Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Manjinder Singh Sirsa also took to Twitter to say that Tytler was lying about his name being cleared.

Rajv Gandhi Goon and Murderer Jagdish tytler is lying on TV. This are the pending FIRs and cases against Jagdish tytler

Sirsa said in a video on Twitter: “Jagdish Tytler was at a meeting of the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress. This looks like it’s not Bharat Jodo but Bharat Todo… Neither Rajiv Gandhi nor Rahul Gandhi have been able to give up the company of people like Jagdish Tytler…”

सिखों के गले में टायर डालकर जलवाने वाले लोग “भारत जोड़ों यात्रा” की प्लानिंग कर रहे हैं! सिखों के क़ातिलों के साथ मोह न राजीव गांधी छोड़ पाए थे और न राहुल गांधी छोड़ पाए हैं

क्योंकि गांधी परिवार को डर है कि ये लोग 1984 सिख क़त्लेआम में गांधी परिवार की भूमिका को जगज़ाहिर न कर दे pic.twitter.com/qwfGVFBRam — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) December 19, 2022

Earlier this month, the Congress came under fire after Tytler was seen campaigning for a candidate ahead of the MCD elections. Congress leaders had said then that Tytler had not officially been campaigning for the party, but may have been invited by local candidates to attend the campaign. Sirsa had said then that the Congress was trying to “scare the Sikhs” by inviting Tytler to campaign for the party ahead of the MCD election.

Tytler had also been included in the Pradesh Election Committee of the Congress ahead of the MCD polls.