Congress isolated itself by not supporting AAP’s protest: Manish Sisodia

Positioning AAP’s fight as one for “federalism”, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said that the Congress has “isolated itself” by not supporting their protest. Sisodia spoke to The Indian Express before he was hospitalised. While four Chief Ministers had offered support to AAP on Saturday, following Sisodia’s hospitalisation, MPs from the Left and Samajwadi Party visited Sisodia, assuring him of their support.

“Two things are clear: one, a vindictive person like the Prime Minister will not let the government function. Two, by siding with the BJP on this issue, the Congress has isolated itself today. All parties which believe in democracy are extending their support to Delhi government’s fight for its rights,” Sisodia said, adding that the 2019 Lok Sabha polls are “an opportunity for the people of Delhi to elect MPs who will take the full statehood battle to Parliament”.

“We are fighting a battle for democracy and federalism as enshrined in the Constitution. The BJP is attacking the very foundations of our system. The BJP has been doing this in almost all non-NDA states through the L-G or the Governor, be it in Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa or Karnataka. All parties that believe in democracy will support our movement,” he said.

Asked about Kejriwal resuming direct attacks on the Prime Minister after a year, Sisodia said this was because the BJP and the Prime Minister had taken a “personal interest in stalling the work” done by AAP because Kejriwal won in 2015. He added that “in the case of the bureaucrat strike, the role of the PM is especially apparent” — as a result of which Delhi was “practically under President’s rule”.

