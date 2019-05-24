Congress hope for boxer boost fails, Vijender Singh loses deposit

The Congress’s attempt at garnering votes through star power, by fielding boxer Vijender Singh from the South Delhi constituency, yielded no returns, as he lost his deposit, securing 13.56% of the total votes.

Singh came third on the seat, which incumbent BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri won with a huge margin of over 3.7 lakh votes. Singh, who got 1.64 lakh votes, trailed behind AAP’s Raghav Chadha, who got 3.19 lakh votes. In 2014, Bidhuri secured 45.15% of the total votes polled. Singh did not respond to calls seeking a comment by The Indian Express.

Flashing a victory sign, Bidhuri said: “The trends are in my favour and will continue to be so. Who will accept people who say ‘Bharat tere tukde honge?’”

Chadha tweeted: “We respect the people’s mandate with all humility. Lost we may have, but there is honour and joy in fighting for what one believes to be right.”