Congress hits out after ED move: ‘Politics of vengeance, distraction from job crisis, inflation’

August 3, 2022 8:12:55 pm
The Congress Wednesday launched a scathing attack at the Centre over heightened police activity outside the AICC headquarters and party chief Sonia Gandhi’s residence, following the Enforcement Directorate sealing the premises of Young Indian (YI), in Congress-owned Herald House in New Delhi.
Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called the moves “politics of revenge and threats”, and a plot to distract attention from issues such as unemployment and price rise.
Ramesh said the Congress will not be silenced by such tactics, adding these are actions of a frustrated regime.
“Our protests against inflation will go on…The government is trying to create an environment of fear. Fear doesn’t exist in the dictionary of Congress,” he said.
Echoing similar sentiments, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said “our voices will not be silenced”. “This regime is losing balance,” he added.
Subscriber Only Stories
Congress leader Ajay Maken said the AICC will observe a massive nationwide protest on August 5 over price rise, unemployment and the GST imposed on essential commodities.
“Congress workers will protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence,” he said. “We will not retreat despite the pressure you put on us…even if you put us in jail,” he added.
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi also hit out at the ruling dispensation over this move.
“We are witnessing a siege mentality in the heart of the capital of the world’s largest democracy,” said Singhvi.
“I was astonished to see that people cannot come and go. There are platoons everywhere…The only sole object of this exercise is humiliation, insult and intimidation,” he added.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei
India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final
Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’Premium
OnePlus 10T revealed with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Why the President is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Latest News
Taiwan scrambles jets as 22 Chinese fighters cross Taiwan Strait median line
Anupam Kher has ‘delicious’ lunch at SS Rajamouli’s house, honours filmmaker with a shawl
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
Guinness alert: This US woman has fingernails longer than a ‘yellow school bus’
Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga
Visudha Mejo’s release postponed due to Kerala’s torrential rains
Delhi HC suspends Om Prakash Chautala’s sentence in disproportionate assets case
Koffee with Karan 7: Aamir Khan denies being a ‘party pooper’; Kareena Kapoor says ‘You just do your shots’
Kareena Kapoor showers praise on ‘amazing’ Dhanush: ‘His performances are on another level’
How donor hearts gifted life to Anwar, Lavanya and Mitesh
Calabria tourism: Not just a gangster’s paradise
Anti-defection law not a weapon for leader who has lost confidence of own party: Eknath Shinde group tells Supreme Court