Congress hits out after ED move: ‘Politics of vengeance, distraction from job crisis, inflation’

The Congress Wednesday launched a scathing attack at the Centre over heightened police activity outside the AICC headquarters and party chief Sonia Gandhi’s residence, following the Enforcement Directorate sealing the premises of Young Indian (YI), in Congress-owned Herald House in New Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called the moves “politics of revenge and threats”, and a plot to distract attention from issues such as unemployment and price rise.

Ramesh said the Congress will not be silenced by such tactics, adding these are actions of a frustrated regime.

“Our protests against inflation will go on…The government is trying to create an environment of fear. Fear doesn’t exist in the dictionary of Congress,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said “our voices will not be silenced”. “This regime is losing balance,” he added.

Congress leader Ajay Maken said the AICC will observe a massive nationwide protest on August 5 over price rise, unemployment and the GST imposed on essential commodities.

“Congress workers will protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence,” he said. “We will not retreat despite the pressure you put on us…even if you put us in jail,” he added.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi also hit out at the ruling dispensation over this move.

“We are witnessing a siege mentality in the heart of the capital of the world’s largest democracy,” said Singhvi.

“I was astonished to see that people cannot come and go. There are platoons everywhere…The only sole object of this exercise is humiliation, insult and intimidation,” he added.