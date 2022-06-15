Delhi Police enter Congress HQ, party hits out at Modi govt

As Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third consecutive day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case, the Congress alleged that Delhi Police personnel forced their way into the party’s headquarters in New Delhi and beat up workers.

A video shared by the party showed security personnel pushing past protesting members to enter AICC headquarters on Wednesday afternoon.

ओ तानाशाह…जब गुण्डई ही करनी है, तो उतरो लोकतंत्र की कुर्सी से और आओ जनता के सामने। कांग्रेस के जिस दफ्तर में तुमने अपने पुलिसिया गुंडे भेजे हैं, उस दफ्तर ने दुनिया के सबसे बड़े साम्राज्य को धूल चटाई है…तुम्हारे अहंकार की तो हैसियत ही क्या है? हम अहंकार तुम्हारा तोड़ेंगे। pic.twitter.com/rQexyK3srA — Congress (@INCIndia) June 15, 2022

“O dictator. If you must vandalise property, then come down from the chair of democracy and stand before the people,” the party tweeted. “The Congress office to which you have sent your police goons has rubbed off the world’s biggest empire… your arrogance is nothing? We will break your ego.”

In a statement, Congress leader KC Venugopal accused the BJP of “killing Indian democracy”. “As they burst the doors open to the AICC HQ, they trampled upon the democracy our forefathers fought and gave their lives for,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala called for an FIR to be lodged against the police officials who entered the headquarters. “Today all Congress leaders will hold press conferences. Tomorrow Congress will gherao all Raj Bhavans across India. Protests will also be held at all District levels the day after tomorrow,” he said in a press conference.

Several Congress MPs and leaders continued to hold massive protests in support of Gandhi on Wednesday. “Are we terrorists? Why are you scared of us? They are using police force against Congress leaders and workers,” senior party leader and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told ANI.

A senior police official said that 150 people have been detained so far. “Today is the 3rd day of demonstration, police made proper arrangements; we’ve detained around 150 people. Congress had not taken any permission for gathering today; their office bearers know about the area in which Sec 144 is imposed,” Sagar Hooda, Special CP (Law & Order) said in a press conference.

Despite informing the party that they did not have permission to gather, a few leaders went ahead and protested, Hooda said. “When some workers didn’t agree to our appeal today also, we detained them. In 2.5 days, around 800 people detained,” he added.