Congress appoints DK Shivakumar as Karnataka chief; Anil Chaudhary to head Delhi unit

The Congress party on Wednesday appointed new chiefs for its Karnataka and Delhi units. While senior leader DK Shivakumar was appointed as its Karnataka unit chief, former MLA Anil Chaudhary was appointed to lead the Delhi state unit.

Shivakumar, who is known as Congress’ chief troubleshooter in crisis situations, replaces Dinesh Gundu Rao while Chaudhary took charge of the Delhi unit after Subhash Chopra resigned in February following the party’s debacle in the Delhi Assembly polls.

In Karnataka, the appointment of Shivakumar, a seven-time legislator, comes three months after state president Dinesh Gundu Rao resigned from the post, citing Congress’ performance in the Karnataka bypolls, where the party managed to win only two out of 15 seats.

Eashwar Khandre, Satish Jharkiholi and Saleem Ahammed have also been named working presidents of the Karnataka state unit by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, a party statement said. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah will continue to be the Chief of Legislative Party and the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly.

Congress has also appointed Abhishek Dutt, Shivani Chopra, Jaikishan, Mudit Agarwal and Ali Hassan as vice-presidents of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee.

