Congress demands judicial probe into Northeast Delhi riots

The demand was part of a report by a Congress fact-finding committee. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) The demand was part of a report by a Congress fact-finding committee. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The Congress Monday demanded a judicial probe into the Delhi riots and sought the immediate resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and registration of cases against BJP leaders for alleged inflammatory speeches. It added that the Centre and AAP government in Delhi had failed in their responsibilities.

The demand for a judicial probe was part of a report by a Congress fact-finding committee, set up by party chief Sonia Gandhi. The report, which expressed apprehensions about the two limited mandates of the SITs set up to probe incidents of violence, was handed over to Gandhi Monday.

“There should be an independent judicial inquiry under the supervision of a Supreme Court or High Court judge that could independently look into the reasons that led to the violence, and ascertain who was behind it,” said senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik, one of the committee members. The other members were Tariq Anwar, Sushmita Dev, Shaktisinh Gohil and Kumari Selja.

“We feel that Shah, as the Union Home Minister, did not take enough measures to stop the violence. We demand that he resign immediately. We also demand that FIRs and cases be registered immediately against those BJP leaders who made inflammatory speeches and legal action be initiated against them,” Wasnik said.

“Both the state and union governments should identify the bureaucrats and police officers responsible and ensure they face due procedure for dereliction of their duties. They should be charged for utter incompetence and inefficiency in handling the situation,” the report said.

FIRs, it said, should be filed “against all perpetrators as well as inciters, including Minister of State (Finance) Anurag Thakur, BJP MP Parvesh Verma, BJP leader Kapil Mishra, and BJP MLA Abhay Verma,” it said.

The committee demanded that the Delhi government establish sufficient relief centres and provide rehabilitation as well as legal, medical and other kinds of support to the victims and affected people.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.