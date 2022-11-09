Winnability, hard work and loyalty main parameters for candidate selection for MCD polls: Congress

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Anil Chaudhary said Tuesday the party will give tickets to those who have worked at the grassroots level despite being in the opposition for many years. Winnability, hard work, and loyalty will be considered the main parameters for the selection of candidates for the upcoming MCD polls, added Chaudhary.

Chaudhary said there were multiple applications for seats from every ward, but the party had to eventually opt for the best choice, and he was confident that Congress workers will work for the success of the party as disciplined soldiers unitedly.

He said the people of Delhi are upset and unhappy with the BJP and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and this time around, a Congress mayor will be elected to lift Delhi from its present plight.

Chaudhary said Congress candidates and workers will go door-to-door to expose the corruption of the BJP during its over 15-year misrule in the MCD, and the corruption, scandals, pollution, incompetence, and inaction which became all-pervading during the eight-year misrule of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Government. He alleged that the BJP and AAP have destroyed the green, clean, progressive, and developed city left behind by the Congress during its 15-year reign.

Chaudhary said Congress workers have been working quietly among the people, and when leaders of all other political parties rested at their houses during the coronavirus pandemic, party workers and leaders extended help and support to the people in every possible way. He said people still recall the selfless service of the Congress when they battled difficult days.

The voting on 250 seats for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will take place on December 4 and the counting will be held on December 7. The process to file nominations for elections to 250 municipal wards started Monday.