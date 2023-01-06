Congress councillors to stage walkout ahead of mayor polls: What it means for AAP

With the Congress deciding that its councillors will stage a walkout from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi house Friday, when the mayoral and other elections will be held, the AAP may end up taking a significant hit.

While the party is expected to win the post of the mayor comfortably, it will only be a symbolic win as the BJP could win at least three of the six seats for the Standing Committee, elections for which are going to be held after the mayoral polls.

“The Congress has unanimously decided to support neither the AAP nor the BJP in the elections for the posts of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Leader of the House in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi… as people of Delhi elected Congress councillors to raise issues affecting them and work for their welfare and not to fulfil the partisan agenda of AAP and BJP. Congress councillors will walk out of the House before voting,” said Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar.

The Standing Committee, which has 18 members, has powers to clear financial proposals and policies, in effect making it the most powerful body in the MCD.

Voting for the six of the 18 Committee members is as per a preferential system in which the councillor getting the first 36 votes wins. As per this formula, AAP would easily get three seats since it has 134 votes, but BJP would have had trouble as it needed 108 councillors to get the same number of seats. BJP has 104 elected councillors and the support of one independent.

With the Congress walking out, however, the preferential system will change and one member will be elected based on the first 35 votes. This gets BJP the magic figure of three members since it has 105 councillors on its side. AAP will be able to win only three.

AAP had nominated four members for a spot in the Standing Committee while BJP had nominated three.

Elections for the remaining 12 members will be held later when committees from zones are elected. It is here that the role of the Aldermen will become crucial. While Aldermen do not have voting rights in mayoral polls, they play a role in electing ward committee heads.

There are 12 zones under the MCD and each is governed by a ward committee. This committee comprises all elected councillors from the zone and aldermen. The L-G is under no compulsion to nominate a set number of aldermen from each zone. The 12 zonal committees elect one member each for the Standing Committee.

AAP leaders said that with all 10 Aldermen being from BJP, the party will get an edge and it is highly likely that it will have a majority where it matters.

According to sources, however, AAP’s victory would have been tough even if the Congress did not walk out as BJP has a smaller shortfall in terms of numbers as compared to AAP.

AAP leaders alleged that the 10 Aldermen have been nominated from zones where BJP did not have a majority. “After the Aldermen vote, both AAP and BJP are expected to get six Standing Committee members each, which would have been eight had the L-G not nominated members recommended by BJP. This new equation will create a deadlock in the standing committee,” said a senior AAP leader.

A senior BJP leader said that they were confident of getting a majority in the standing committee, which would mean that they will eventually hold the effective power in the civic body.