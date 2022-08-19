scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

‘Raids late, but welcome’: Congress hails CBI search at Delhi deputy CM Sisodia’s residence

When Delhi was reeling under Covid, the CM and “sharaab mantri were sitting with the liquor mafia and making a liquor policy,” said Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee head Anil Kumar.

manish sisodia cbiManish Sisodia’s residence was raided in connection with a case the CBI has registered against him and several top excise officers in Delhi over alleged corruption in rolling out the recently withdrawn liquor policy by the AAP government. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Congress hailed the CBI raid at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence on Friday morning, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of trying to cover up corruption in its liquor policy formation.

Sisodia’s residence was raided in connection with a case the agency has registered against him and several top excise officers in the national Capital over alleged corruption in rolling out the recently withdrawn liquor policy by the AAP government.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee head Anil Kumar said the raid was belated but welcome. “The Congress party has been continuously demanding this raid. I want to tell the government which talks about health and education that when Delhi was suffering because of Covid, when there were deaths in the city and people were struggling for oxygen, Delhi’s Chief Minister and sharaab mantri were sitting with the liquor mafia and making a liquor policy which the Congress has been continuously questioning… I am happy that the CBI is investigating this, even though it is late, and I am sure that the sharaab mantri will be put behind bars. You haven’t got a licence for corruption by putting forward your education and health model,” said Kumar.

Kumar also accused the BJP of not having been proactive enough in its opposition to the policy. “The BJP has eight MLAs in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha. It has seven MPs. How come none of them wrote any letters? Why didn’t they take a delegation to the L-G? There are questions to be asked of BJP politicians as well,” he said.

The Congress spokesperson suggested that the AAP is trying to shield itself by hiding behind the central investigative agencies’ track record of cracking down on Opposition party leaders.

“The flip side to relentless misuse of agencies against political rivals is that even legitimate, rightful actions of agencies come under a cloud of suspicion. In the process, the corrupt get away hiding behind the ‘misuse’ argument and the honest end up paying the price,” he said.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 02:09:04 pm
