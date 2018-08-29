Delhi: Congress lashes out as BJP leader Bagga’s posters call Rajiv Gandhi ‘the father of mob lynching’

The hoarding near ITO. (Prem Nath Pandey) The hoarding near ITO. (Prem Nath Pandey)

A poster at ITO put up by BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga calling Rajiv Gandhi “the father of mob lynching” has drawn the ire of the Congress, which has called it a “disrespect to the nation and dignity of the chair of the country’s Prime Minister”. Bagga said he put up the poster in response to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s statement that his party was not involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

“After what Rahul Gandhi said about the 1984 riots, it was important to give him a history lesson. He should know his father was the producer/director of the 1984 massacre. Leaders involved still hold senior positions in the party, so how can he make such a statement. After 2014, for any incident, Congress has given a new word, ‘mob lynching’, but this was started by Rajiv Gandhi long back,” said Bagga.

But another party spokesperson sought to distance BJP from the poster, saying: “Bagga is a spokesperson but the party is not associated with it (the poster).” To this, Bagga said, “That’s why I have not put BJP’s name anywhere. As a human being who lives just half a kilometre from a colony which saw the greatest loss during 1984, I thought it was important to create awareness.”

The poster has drawn a sharp reaction from Congress spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee, who said: “Though BJP has disassociated itself from such posters, they have not taken action against Bagga. This shows they are endorsing such dirty politics. There might be political differences but acts like this by a person, who physically attacked Prashant Bhusan, is cheap politics. Congress might have ideological differences but it has always given due respect to PMs. We mourned with the nation when Atalji died, but such a poster is disrespect to the nation and dignity of the chair of the Prime Minister.”

