Cong urges apex court to appoint amicus curiae for cases against protesters

Accusing the Delhi Police of carrying out a “one-sided” investigation into the violence in Delhi, the Congress on Saturday asked the Supreme Court to appoint an amicus curiae to scrutinise all cases in which protesters and activists are being slapped with serious charges.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said the Supreme Court, being the custodian of the Constitution, should intervene and stop the “miscarriage of justice which is taking place throughout the country and in Delhi… people are being framed… arbitrary arrests are taking place.”

He said situation is far from normal and there is prevailing environment of fear.

“We have seen that for merely raising the protest, objecting to a government decision or a wrong law, opposing a discriminatory legislation brought in by the government… citizens are accused of sedition. It is the right of every citizen to question, to protest and to oppose but all over the country sedition cases are being filed which has never happened… The Supreme Court too had talked about and given an order on (CrPC) Section 144 and how rampantly it was being misused,” Sharma said.

“Before permission for a protest is given and before the protest or before a word is said, (we have seen) imposition of Section 144 and citizens are in violation of law,” he said.

Sharma said the Delhi Police which “allowed Delhi to burn for almost four days” is now taking action in the name of hate speech. “What is the definition of hate speech? The speeches made by the BJP leaders were not hate speeches and protests and ‘dharnas’ by the citizens are a threat to the society as per the cases registered.

“We urge the Supreme Court to take cognizance of all these cases. Let the Supreme Court appoint an amicus curiae, let them scrutinise all such cases which are being registered… The Supreme Court is the custodian of the Constitution. The delays don’t help, the entire world is watching this country. It is time the Supreme Court intervenes effectively to protect the rights of the citizens guaranteed by Indian Constitution,” he said.

