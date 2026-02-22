Protest at AI Impact Summit: Congress alleges workers being detained, questioned illegally

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav has alleged that the police have picked up workers from their homes who were not even involved in the incident.

Written by: Saman Husain
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 22, 2026 09:19 PM IST
The developments come after members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a “shirtless protest” inside Bharat Mandapam during the AI Impact Summit. (File Photo)The developments come after members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a “shirtless protest” inside Bharat Mandapam during the AI Impact Summit. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Delhi unit of the Congress party on Sunday claimed that its workers are being detained and questioned “illegally” after some members of the Youth Congress gathered for a shirtless protest at the India AI Impact Summit on Friday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav has alleged that the police have picked up workers from their homes who were not even involved in the incident. Terming the action “illegal and condemnable”, Yadav said some workers have been detained at Tilak Marg police station for questioning since Saturday night.

On Sunday, Yadav also met the Station House Officer of the Tilak Marg police station and sought the release of Vineet Yadav, who had contested the 2025 Assembly election from Rajinder Nagar, and Youth Congress worker Nitin Sharma — who, according to the party, were picked up from their homes on Saturday night. Yadav also alleged that the two were not provided food and that their legal team has requested the police to arrange meals for them.

On Sunday, party workers also gathered outside the police station demanding their release.

Also Read | Congress turned AI summit into arena for its ‘gandi aur nangi’ politics: PM Modi on ‘shirtless’ protest

Yadav said the party respects the judicial process, but has warned that workers would “take to the streets” if the alleged harassment continues. He also claimed the action was being carried out on the directions of the Union Home Ministry.

The Delhi Police, however, has so far not made any remark on the allegation being levelled by the party.

The developments come after members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a “shirtless protest” inside Bharat Mandapam during the AI Impact Summit, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Story continues below this ad

Police sources claimed that around a dozen protesters had allegedly planned to carry black umbrellas bearing objectionable stickers of the Prime Minister initially, but dropped the idea fearing security checks. Instead, they entered wearing jackets over T-shirts with slogans printed on them and later removed them and raised slogans.

Additional Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla had earlier told The Indian Express that as the protest began, police and paramilitary personnel intervened, following which some fled, while others were detained. Four protesters — Krishna Hari, Ajay Kumar Sainthwar, Narasimha Yadav and Kundan Yadav — were taken to Mandir Marg police station for questioning, and at least six more were picked up later, sources said.

The incident has triggered a political war of words, with the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing the Congress of tarnishing India’s global image during an international event, while the latter maintained that the protest was a democratic expression.

A day later, posters featuring photos of Mahatma Gandhi and slogans reading ‘Shirtless congressi ladenge, jeetenge’ were put up outside the Indian Youth Congress office, defending the political messaging around the demonstration.

Saman Husain
Saman Husain

Saman Husain is a Correspondent at The Indian Express. Based in New Delhi, she is an emerging voice in political journalism, reporting on civic governance, elections, migration, and the social consequences of policy, with a focus on ground-reporting across Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh. Professional Profile Education: She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science (Honours) from Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi, and is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Core Beats: Her reporting focuses on the national capital’s governance and politics. She specializes in Delhi’s civic administration and the city units of the BJP, AAP and Congress. In western Uttar Pradesh, she mostly reports on crime. Specialization: She has a keen interest in electoral processes and politics — her recent contributions include work on electoral roll revisions. Recent Notable Articles (since July 2025) Her recent work reflects a strong show-not-tell approach to storytelling, combining narrative reporting with political and historical context: 1. Politics: “On the banks of the Yamuna, a political tussle for Purvanchali support” (October 6): A report on how migration histories shaped electoral strategies in Delhi before the Bihar elections. “Explained: How Delhi’s natural drainage vanished gradually over the centuries” (September 29): An explanatory piece tracing the historical reasons that eventually led to the erosion of Delhi’s rivers and its impact on perrenial flooding. 2. Longforms “Four weddings, three funerals: How a Uttar Pradesh man swindled insurance companies” (October 7): A long-read reconstructing a chilling fraud by a man who killed three of his family members, including both his parents for insurance proceeds. His fourth wife discovered his fraud… “How Ghaziabad conman operated fake embassy of a country that doesn’t exist — for 9 years” (July 27) : A story on bizarre fraud operation and the institutional blind spots that enabled it. 3. Crime and Justice: “He was 8 when his father was killed. Fifteen years later, in UP’s Shamli, he took revenge” (October 18): A deeply reported crime story tracing cycles of violence, memory and justice in rural Uttar Pradesh. “Who killed 19 girls in Nithari? With the SC rejecting appeals, there are no answers and no closure” (July 31): A report capturing the long legal and emotional aftermath of one of India’s most chilling unsolved criminal cases. 4. Policy Impact “At Manthan, over US tariffs, Delhi-NCR’s apparel industry brainstorms solutions” (September 8) and “Trump’s 50% tariff begins to bite: Agra’s leather belt feels the impact” (August 13) : Reports documenting how global trade decisions ripple through local industries, workers and exporters. Signature Style Saman is recognized for her grassroots storytelling. Her articles often focus on the "people behind the policy". She is particularly skilled at taking mundane administrative processes and turning them into compelling human narratives. X (Twitter): @SamanHusain9 ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
IND vs SA
India lose Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan in quick succession vs SA in Super 8 showdown
Although the crime drama might now feel like just another mainstream movie, a closer look and analysis, against the backdrop of the cinema of its era, would prove that it was a risky project, especially for Mammootty.
Mammootty-Sumalatha’s blockbuster was born from an astrologer’s prediction; Joshiy was initially sceptical to direct it
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
IND vs SA
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
Live Blog
Advertisement