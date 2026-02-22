Protest at AI Impact Summit: Congress alleges workers being detained, questioned illegally

The developments come after members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a “shirtless protest” inside Bharat Mandapam during the AI Impact Summit. (File Photo)

The Delhi unit of the Congress party on Sunday claimed that its workers are being detained and questioned “illegally” after some members of the Youth Congress gathered for a shirtless protest at the India AI Impact Summit on Friday.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav has alleged that the police have picked up workers from their homes who were not even involved in the incident. Terming the action “illegal and condemnable”, Yadav said some workers have been detained at Tilak Marg police station for questioning since Saturday night.

On Sunday, Yadav also met the Station House Officer of the Tilak Marg police station and sought the release of Vineet Yadav, who had contested the 2025 Assembly election from Rajinder Nagar, and Youth Congress worker Nitin Sharma — who, according to the party, were picked up from their homes on Saturday night. Yadav also alleged that the two were not provided food and that their legal team has requested the police to arrange meals for them.