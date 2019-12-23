Cong, AAP misleading a ‘specific community’ on CAA: Delhi BJP MLA

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta at a community gathering in his constituency Rohini on Sunday. (Express photo) BJP MLA Vijender Gupta at a community gathering in his constituency Rohini on Sunday. (Express photo)

BJP leader Vijender Gupta Sunday accused the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party of misleading a ‘specific community’ on the amended Citizenship Act to gain political mileage in the next year’s state polls.

Addressing a community gathering in his constituency Rohini, Gupta said, “The Opposition is behaving very irresponsibly in Delhi. Police are being beaten, DCP is threatened. When the protests were taking place in Delhi, be it Congress or AAP, they tried to take political mileage out of it. They wished people should die. Do they want to stand their politics over dead bodies?”

Gupta, who is the opposition leader in the Delhi Assembly, also slammed Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for accusing the Delhi Police of torching a bus during a protest against the CAA last week. Calling it an irresponsible statement, Gupta said, “When Delhi was burning, Deputy CM tweeted that Delhi Police was torching the buses. Was it a responsible step? People got infuriated.

“Just to get votes of a specific community, you are misleading them,” he said.

On the prime minister’s rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, Gupta said he talked with a lot of heart and clarity on a number of issues, especially CAA. The BJP leader then said contentious act, that seeks to give Indian citizenship to non-Muslim minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, was long due as the religious minorities face threats on a daily basis in the three countries.

“The Sikhs from Afghanistan came here 25 years ago, salvaging the pride of their daughters. They have been struggling in this country ever since. But now this government has permanently solved their problems by giving them citizenship,” he said.

He also drew a distinction between refugees and illegal migrants, accusing the latter of carrying out terrorist activities in the country. “Ghuspaithiya chhup ke aate hai (illegal migrants come here hideously). They never say they have come from Pakistan… they call themselves Indian. But later they explode bombs here, indulge in arson and terror activities, kill people. And the opposition says they should be given citizenship. By doing this, they are creating confusion among the minorities of this country,” he said.

Slamming the opposition parties for opposing the Act, Gupta said, “All parties want that fire keeps burning, these protests, demolition should continue. There is a competition for votes going on between Congress and AAP. Some are burning Okhla, some are creating riots in Seelampur, the police was being beaten. We will give a befitting reply to such people who are trying to divide the country.”

Blowing the bugle for next year’s Assembly polls in the national capital, Gupta said same government in both Delhi and the Centre will pave the way for the development of Delhi. He also accused the AAP government for the capital’s air and water pollution, saying that only a determined leadership of PM Modi can solve such issues.

“Modi ji, who can remove Article 370, triple talaq, CAA, and can pave the way for a Ram temple, can he not improve the water and air quality of Delhi?” he asked.

Gupta, who is one of three MLAs of the BJP in the 70 seat Delhi Assembly, also promised to promote the use of solar energy in the residential areas of Rohini if he is elected back to power.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd