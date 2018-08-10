Congress, AAP spar over Rajya Sabha deputy chairman polls

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh (centre) flashes the victory sign with Union minister Ravi Shanker Prasad and others Parliament House in New Delhi (Express photo by Praveen Jain) Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh (centre) flashes the victory sign with Union minister Ravi Shanker Prasad and others Parliament House in New Delhi (Express photo by Praveen Jain)

As AAP abstained from voting in the election for deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha Thursday, the Congress hit out at the party and accused it of “double standards”. The AAP hit back, calling Congress the “biggest hurdle” to opposition unity. AAP has three MPs in the Rajya Sabha.

While AAP said the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi should have approached them to ensure victory of their candidate, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken pointed out that the party had supported AAP to form the government in 2013, without their asking.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “The Congress is the biggest hurdle to opposition unity. How will he (Gandhi) ensure the victory of his candidate, if he cannot ask for votes.” Singh added that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had called Kejriwal, seeking support for NDA candidate and JD(U) MP Harivansh, adding that the CM refused. “If Nitish could ask for support for his candidate, why not Rahul,” Singh said.

Hitting back, Maken said, “He (Kejriwal) is sulking because he didn’t get a call from Rahul Gandhi and, thus, helped the BJP.”

