Congolese national shot dead in Delhi: Accused acquitted

A Delhi court acquitted a property dealer accused of shooting dead a Congolese national in 2013, after the latter reportedly asked him to speak in English during an argument over parking.

As per the prosecution, the victim, Twende Mbuyi Yann, a citizen of the Democratic Republic of Congo, had stopped his car near a friend’s house in Dwarka Sector 7, when the accused, Parveen Rana, got into an argument with him over parking.

The argument escalated and Rana allegedly opened fire at Yann, after he asked him to speak in English and not Hindi.

Police claimed Rana was arrested from Kolkata airport while trying to flee the country and was charged with murder. Rana, via advocate R S Malik, however, denied the charge.

While acquitting Rana, Special Judge Neelam Singh said, “No motive has been established by the prosecution to establish the accused’s guilt.”

The court had said even though the occurrence of the present case was not disputed, “the version of the prosecution fails at the stage of identity of the accused”.

The prosecution had produced Yann’s friend and eyewitness Passy Lokema Ngole, who failed to identify the accused during her deposition. Further, she did not identify the accused even after he was pointed out in the court room.

The judge said, “There could be only two conclusions with respect to the statement. Either the eyewitness did not identify the accused because she never saw him, or that she has been won over by the accused.”

The court said the forensic report on the weapon of offence was inconclusive: “It does not come to a conclusion that the bullets were fired from the same weapon sent for analysis.”

It added that Rana trying to flee “cannot be a determinative factor in judging his guilt”.