Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Congestion at Delhi and Mumbai airports: Home secy holds meeting

Sources said the meeting was attended by officials from the Bureau of Immigration, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla Thursday held a high-level meeting on congestion at major airports in the country, including those at Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The meeting dealt with congestion in the departure area and how arrival areas were crowded owing to delays in immigration clearance.

“It was a meeting to review the situation and how things can be eased for passengers. The ministry has been concerned about delays at immigration for passengers arriving from abroad. This has been an ongoing problem for which solutions were discussed,” a home ministry official said.

Sources said that during the visit of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to the IGI Airport recently, 16 entry gates were operational which has now been increased to 18 and will be further brought up to 20. Similarly, immigration counters and security check lines are also being increased, they said.

The BCAS has asked the airlines and airport operators to put up posters and send awareness messages to passengers for carrying one cabin baggage and undergoing web check-in.

It has asked the airport operator DIAL (for IGI), apart from other large airports, to look at the possibility of bringing in advanced 3D baggage scanners and more automatic tray retrieval systems (ATRS).

Over the last two weeks, passengers have been posting pictures and videos of long queues and crowding at the IGI Airport in Delhi and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, prompting authorities to take note and ask airlines and airport operators to ease the congestion.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 06:38:32 am
