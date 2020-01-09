Congress takes aim at AAP over health services

(Representational) (Representational)

Taking aim at the AAP government Wednesday, the Delhi Congress alleged that the former has broken the backbone of health services in the capital. The AAP was quick to hit back, challenging the Congress to present and compare the education models of both parties.

Addressing a press conference Wednesday, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma claimed that in the last five years, only one new school had been opened, even as the AAP had promised to construct 500 new schools before the 2015 Assembly elections. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “We challenge both Congress and BJP to present their education model in states ruled by them. Let us compare your education models and we will present ours.”

Sharma also alleged that the people of Delhi have not been getting good health facilities even as 46 per cent of the health budget has lapsed. Citing an RTI reply, the Congress leader said that out of the sanctioned strength of 283 doctors at a cancer hospital in Dilshad Garden, only 187 posts have been filled under the AAP government. He added that during the Congress’s tenure, out of the sanctioned strength of 820 para-medical staff at the same hospital, 493 posts had been filled.

Sharma alleged that in the current financial year, out of the allotted budget of Rs 3,737 crore, only Rs 259.73 crore was spent till September last year.

