Cong pushes for employment guarantee for Delhi’s urban poor

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) Monday said that the Delhi government should immediately ensure minimum employment guarantee scheme for the urban poor, and unemployment allowance to the youth. Addressing a press conference, DPCC chief Anil Chaudhary said that the rising crime graph in Delhi was directly connected to the severe unemployment among the educated and other category of youth in the capital.

“The Delhi government survey on unemployment paints a grim picture for the youth of Delhi, which is likely to worsen as the fourth wave of the Covid-19 is all set to sweep the city. The state government should immediately constitute a minimum employment guarantee scheme for the urban poor, on the lines of MGNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) and give unemployment allowance to the educated and other category of youth,” he said.

As reported by The Indian Express, the survey found that the unemployment rate in Delhi six months post-pandemic rose to 28.5 per cent in October-November 2020 as compared with 11.1 per cent in January-February.

“As many as 25.6% women were jobless in February, 2020, but the survey showed that in October-November, the rate was 54%,” Chaudhary said.