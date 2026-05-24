Congress targets PM over Rubio remarks on India buying USD 500bn goods from US

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The Congress on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s statement that India has committed to buying USD 500 billion worth of American goods over the next five years and that PM Modi was going the extra mile to appease his “good friend” US President Donald Trump.
AICC general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh sought answers from the Union government over why it showed “no courage” to renounce what he termed an “anti-people” and “dangerous” trade deal with the US, like countries such as Malaysia had done.
Ramesh also questioned why the Modi government had agreed to receive imports from the US when the PM had on record asked citizens to cut down on domestic fuel consumption and overseas travel to save foreign exchange.
He asked if this surge in imports will not further cause the Rupee to depreciate.
“On May 10, 2025, it was US Secretary of State Marco Rubio who first made the announcement of the ceasefire that brought Operation Sindoor to an unexpected halt. He had claimed that it was the intervention by President Trump that made the ceasefire possible,” Ramesh said in a statement.
On May 21, 2026, Rubio was again the first to announce that the President of Venezuela would be visiting India next week, Ramesh said, adding that this was even before India and Venezuela had even hinted at or confirmed the visit.
“Today, Mr Rubio has once again shocked the country by making a statement on X that the Modi government has committed to purchasing USD 500 billion in US goods over the next five years, focusing on energy, technology, and agriculture,” Ramesh added.
At 5:37 PM IST on May 10 2025, it was US Secretary of State Marco Rubio who first made the announcement of the cease fire that brought Operation Sindoor to an unexpected halt. He had claimed that it was intervention by President Trump that made the ceasefire possible.
On May…
— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 24, 2026
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In a post on his social media account X, Rubio wrote: “Huge thanks to U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and our American diplomats for their efforts. Because of their great work, India has committed to purchasing $500 billion in U.S. goods over the next five years focusing on energy, technology, and agriculture. They’re doing terrific work on behalf of President Trump and the American people.”
Huge thanks to @USAmbIndia Sergio Gor and our American diplomats for their efforts. Because of their great work, India has committed to purchasing $500 billion in U.S. goods over the next five years focusing on energy, technology, and agriculture. They’re doing terrific work on… pic.twitter.com/iuZFOV1IWv
— Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 23, 2026
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Ramesh claimed that India’s current yearly imports as of FY26 stood at USD 52.9 billion, and Rubio’s statement implied that India would have to double its annual imports from the US.
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