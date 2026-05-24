Congress targets PM over Rubio remarks on India buying USD 500bn goods from US

AICC general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh sought answers from the Union government over why it showed “no courage” to renounce what he termed an “anti-people” and “dangerous” trade deal with the US. (File photo),

The Congress on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s statement that India has committed to buying USD 500 billion worth of American goods over the next five years and that PM Modi was going the extra mile to appease his “good friend” US President Donald Trump.

AICC general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh sought answers from the Union government over why it showed “no courage” to renounce what he termed an “anti-people” and “dangerous” trade deal with the US, like countries such as Malaysia had done.

Ramesh also questioned why the Modi government had agreed to receive imports from the US when the PM had on record asked citizens to cut down on domestic fuel consumption and overseas travel to save foreign exchange.