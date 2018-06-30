Cong MLA alleges AAP govt, civic bodies did not prepare for rain

Waterlogging at the Baba Kharak Singh Marg in the capital New Delhi after heavy showers on Monday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi 290816 Waterlogging at the Baba Kharak Singh Marg in the capital New Delhi after heavy showers on Monday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi 290816

The monsoon rains have caused waterlogging in many areas of the city, senior Congress leader Mukesh Sharma said, alleging “neglect” on the part of the government and civic bodies in desilting of drains. The problem of waterlogging is especially pronounced in unauthorised colonies where thousands of people live, the four-time MLA said.

“The AAP government and BJP leaders were busy doing dharna at the time when preparation for the rainy season including desilting of drains by PWD and municipal corporations, should have started,” Sharma alleged.

With the metrological department forecasting heavy rains in coming days, the threat of waterlogging in the city is imminent due to the neglected desilting work, he alleged. “In many parts of West Delhi, including Mohan Garden, waterlogging has occurred in unauthorised colonies due to rains in past 24 hours,” he claimed.

Due to waterlogging, there is also the danger of collapse of houses in densely packed unauthorised colonies, he warned.

