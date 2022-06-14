Cong march attempt to pressure ED: BJP

Terming the Congress protest against the Enforcement Directorate summons to party leader Rahul Gandhi an attempt to pressure the investigating agency, the BJP on Monday said the Opposition party was trying to “support the corruption” and “protect the alleged assets worth Rs 2,000 crore” of the Gandhi family.

Nobody is above the law “not even Rahul Gandhi”, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani said at a press conference Monday, calling the Congress march a “blatant attempt by a political family to hold a probe agency to ransom”.

“All that has been done to protect the ill-gotten assets of the family,” Irani alleged.

Irani’s comments came as top Congress leaders, including Priyanka Robert Vadra, Randeep Surjewala, K C Venugopal and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hit the streets in New Delhi, as Rahul appeared before the agency for questioning in the National Herald case.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. The National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by the Young Indian Pvt Limited.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also participated in the protest march.

Stating the Congress had summoned its top leaders to hold protests in Delhi “because the family’s corruption was caught out”, Irani alleged that the Gandhi family had floated Young Indian to grab assets worth over Rs 2,000 crore from Associated Journals Limited. Over 5,000 freedom fighters had shares in the newspaper when it was floated, and now the Gandhi family owns it, Irani said, adding Young Indian was officially formed for charity purposes in 2010 but admitted in 2016 that it had not undertaken any charitable work in six years. “It served not society but the Gandhi family”, she said.

Irani pointed out that the Delhi High Court had observed in 2019 that the transaction of transferring the AJL shares to Young Indian was a “clandestine and surreptitious transfer of the lucrative interest”.

“Congress members should also ask Rahul Gandhi about his family’s relations with Dotex Merchandise,” Irani said, describing the firm as a hawala operator whose transactions have been flagged by the Financial Intelligence Unit.

In a separate press conference, Union Minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar ridiculed the Congress protest as a bid to “redefine satyagraha” by “giving a cover for economic corruption”.