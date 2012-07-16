Cong,BJP oppose Dharmarajan panel proposals

Members of the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party joined hands to oppose the proposals put forth by K Dharmarajan Committee on Delhi Municipal Corporation Act. Councillors of both parties have opposed the proposals,claiming they will curtail theirs and the civic agencys powers.

At a meeting on Saturday to discuss the recommendations of Dharmarajan Committee,members of both parties objected to many proposals,including change in a mayors term to 20 months and power equation between a mayor and standing committee chairperson.

The parties said the powers of the two offices must not be altered.

As the budget is for one year,the term of mayor should remain a year. Making it 20 months would disturb the operations of the agency, said Farhad Suri,Leader of Opposition in South Municipal Corporation.

The Committees proposal that water supply should be handed over to the civic agency,also drew flak.

Even Congress councillors raised questions on giving us local distribution of water,when the Delhi government seeks to privatise it. We asked whether we should be given charge to privatise it? Whether the government will be able to pay salaries of Jal Board employees and pay us for expenses we incur on maintaining and running it? asked Mahendra Nagpal,Leader of House,North Municipal Corporation.

The Committee also proposed that the colony sewers,up to pumping stations,should be be integrated with the local drainage and drains,and street lights on a few roads should be handed over to the corporation. Another suggestion of the committees to hand over primary education to the Delhi government.

Congress councillors said the civic agency should not be burdened with work without providing required funds.

The BJP councillors disagreed on handing over municipal schools to the Delhi government. We suggested that the civic agency should also be given Aganwadis,besides Balwadis, said Mukesh Goel,Leader of Opposition,North Municipal Corporation.

The K Dharmarajan Committee has decided to schedule another meeting to solve the issues and finalise the

recommendations.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App