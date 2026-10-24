Delhi Confidential: Railway Minister’s surprise check, Karnataka BJP’s grouse and Congress’s rally push

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The Karnataka unit of the BJP — which is yet to get a fresh team under party president Nitin Nabin’s leadership — got another reason to be upset when the Yuva Morcha announced new national office-bearers. Only one leader from the state found a place in the 34-member team led by Hemang Joshi. This has triggered angry reactions from the state leaders who want to know why they have failed to “function as a strong, independent and effective organisation" despite Karnataka having the most "favourable" atmosphere for the BJP among the southern states, said sources. They pointed out that the Yuva Morcha in Karnataka had produced strong youth leaders who later influenced the state and national politics. The Yuva Morcha appointment has become yet another bone of contention for the “already-disillusioned” state unit.