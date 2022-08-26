scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Confident Supertech demolition will go off smoothly: Workers at site

The towers will be demolished at 2.30 pm via a controlled “implosion” by Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering and South-African company Jet Demolitions. Some workers said they have worked on large demolitions previously, but none on the scale of Supertech one.

Noida traffic police has also issued a helpline number, 9971009001, for commuters facing any traffic inconvenience. (File)

Early on Friday morning, the road outside the Supertech twin towers was empty save for guards and barricades. Soon, workers began to arrive to carry out the final preparations before the buildings are brought down on Sunday afternoon. As the morning wore on, curious onlookers arrived to see the towers while residents of the adjoining Supertech Emerald, who will temporarily evacuate on the day of the demolition, walked their pets.

Samshad Khan, an electrician, said he has worked on large-scale demolitions in Hyderabad and Kerala. “I handle electrical supply for board cutters, lifts, winches and other such equipment.” He added that Supertech was not very different from projects he had handled in the past.

Another worker, Neeraj Kumar, expressed confidence in the safety measures: “Everything will happen safely, and there is no danger. All measures have been taken to keep nearby buildings safe.”

For veteran plumber Parmod Kumar, it was business as usual. Having worked on three large demolitions in Kerala and Hyderabad, as well as a dozen smaller ones, he said he had not faced any issues with the size of the building. He is tasked with maintaining water supply at the site – high-pressure water is often used in demolition.

His confident attitude is shared by others. Omprakash, a labourer who works on setting up large cloth sheets to contain dust, said with a laugh, “I don’t know why everyone is so excited about this building. We have demolished other buildings like this before too.”

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 07:14:30 pm
