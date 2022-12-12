Starting today, conference exploring Indo-Greek relations at JNU

A conference by the Embassy of Greece in India on the historical relationship between the two nations will begin at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Monday.

The conference, titled ‘The Greek World and India: History, Culture and Trade from the Hellenistic Period to Modern Times’, will feature academics from India and Greece both and the stated objective is “to broaden the areas of current and future cooperation and open new ways of promoting and enhancing the relations between the two countries”.

The conference was first proposed by the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, during a visit to the JNU in March and is co-organised by the university’s Dimitrios Galanos Greek Chair.

“Even though it is widely accepted that contacts between the Greek world and India pertain mainly to Antiquity, starting with Alexander the Great, the Conference also highlights other periods of interaction the Middle Ages or the early Modern Times- proving that India remained within the horizon of the Greeks as a cultural and economic beacon,” reads the conference note.

“The Conference will focus on many interesting aspects like History and Contacts, Religion, Theatre, Numismatics, Art and Archaeology, Science and Philosophy, Commerce and Economy, Geography, Hellenistic Period in India – The Greek Kings of India, Greeks in Indian Literature, Indians in Greek Literature (Ancient, Byzantine and post-Byzantine),” it adds.