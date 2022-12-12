scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Starting today, conference exploring Indo-Greek relations at JNU

The conference was first proposed by the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, during a visit to the JNU in March and is co-organised by the university's Dimitrios Galanos Greek Chair

The conference was first proposed by the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, during a visit to the JNU in March. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A conference by the Embassy of Greece in India on the historical relationship between the two nations will begin at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Monday.

The conference, titled ‘The Greek World and India: History, Culture and Trade from the Hellenistic Period to Modern Times’, will feature academics from India and Greece both and the stated objective is “to broaden the areas of current and future cooperation and open new ways of promoting and enhancing the relations between the two countries”.

The conference was first proposed by the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, during a visit to the JNU in March and is co-organised by the university’s Dimitrios Galanos Greek Chair.

Also Read |Conference and expo on role of women in science and technology held at JNU

“Even though it is widely accepted that contacts between the Greek world and India pertain mainly to Antiquity, starting with Alexander the Great, the Conference also highlights other periods of interaction the Middle Ages or the early Modern Times- proving that India remained within the horizon of the Greeks as a cultural and economic beacon,” reads the conference note.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledgePremium
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledge
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...Premium
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...Premium
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklistPremium
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklist
More from Delhi

“The Conference will focus on many interesting aspects like History and Contacts, Religion, Theatre, Numismatics, Art and Archaeology, Science and Philosophy, Commerce and Economy, Geography, Hellenistic Period in India – The Greek Kings of India, Greeks in Indian Literature, Indians in Greek Literature (Ancient, Byzantine and post-Byzantine),” it adds.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 10:30:51 am
Next Story

‘Dinner and dancing’, and other details from Harry and Meghan’s private wedding reception

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close