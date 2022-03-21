Confer bullock-cart status on tractor, demands Cong; minister takes note

The Opposition Congress on Monday demanded in the Gujarat Assembly that the state government confer the status of bullock-cart on tractor and exempt it from RTO road tax and GST in the interest of farmers.

Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel said in reply that the demand was “reasonable” and that he would make appropriate note of the same.

The issue cropped up during the Question Hour when a starred question raised by BJP MLA from Maninagar constituency Suresh Patel was taken up for discussion. The MLA had sought to know details of a scheme to provide subsidy to farmers buying tractors in Kheda district.

During the supplementary question on the issue, Congress MLA from Kalol constituency Baldevji Thakor said that a tractor costs around Rs 6-7 lakh with government subsidy of around Rs 40,000-Rs 45,000.

Thakor asked the agriculture minister if the government would consider granting the status of bullock-cart to tractor so that the farmers can be exempted from paying RTO road tax, which is a significant amount.

In reply, the minister said, “A tractor acts like a bullock-cart for farmers. The suggestion of member (Thakor) is quite reasonable and I make appropriate note of it.”

Senior Congress MLA from Amreli Paresh Dhanani, too, said that a tractor is a modern day bullock-cart for farmers and asked the agriculture minister if the state government wants to exempt farmers from payment of GST and RTO road tax on tractor.

The agriculture minister said that the issue of waiving GST on tractor is related to the finance department.

During the discussion, the agriculture minister said that the state government is providing financial assistance upto Rs 45,000 on tractors to farmers since 2011 depending on its capacity. After availing the benefit on a tractor, the farmer can opt for another subsidy on tractor after 10 years, Patel said.

Congress MLA from Sojitra constituency Punam Parmar demanded that the period of 10 years should be reduced.