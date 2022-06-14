scorecardresearch
Monday, June 13, 2022
Conduct genome sequencing of all positive Covid cases to track new variant, L-G orders citing spike

L-G along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reviewed the situation in the city.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 14, 2022 2:17:06 am
Delhi reported 614 new cases from 8,700 tests, and a positivity rate of 7.06%, as per Monday’s health bulletin.

Taking cognizance of rising Covid cases in Delhi, L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena Monday directed officials to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases to check for any new variant. The

Saxena, who is also chairman of the DDMA, directed the health department and other departments concerned to remain ‘vigilant’ and to be prepared with hospital beds and other facilities to tackle any surge. He also emphasised the need for strict enforcement of Covid protocol such as the mandatory wearing of masks in public and maintaining social distancing.

He further directed officials to enhance testing coupled with a focus on the strategy of ‘test, track, treat and vaccinate’.

“Officials were further directed to ensure genome sequencing of cases being reported so as to proactively address the prevalence of any new variant. The L-G also pointed out the relatively low figures of precautionary doses that had been administered, and advised officials to take necessary steps to enhance them through a public outreach program,” read a statement issued from the L-G house.

Officials were also asked to consult experts and epidemiologists to ascertain if a new virus strain had evolved, so it could be effectively addressed.

During the meeting, dengue and other vector-borne diseases being reported, despite the season not being favourable to its spread, were also discussed, said officials. MCD and domestic breeding checkers were directed to conduct intensive checks and post pictures of houses and residents they visit, including those of mosquito breeding if found.

The meeting was also attended by the special officer, chairman and commissioner of the MCD and secretary of health and family welfare of the GNCTD.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
