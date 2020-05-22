Conclude proceedings against DMC chief in 2 weeks: HC to Delhi govt

Delhi Police has booked Khan for sedition over his alleged “provocative remarks” on social media. Khan’s tenure as DMC chairman will end in July. Delhi Police has booked Khan for sedition over his alleged “provocative remarks” on social media. Khan’s tenure as DMC chairman will end in July.

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the Delhi government to conclude within two weeks the proceedings related to the removal of Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) chairman Zafarul Islam Khan in “accordance with law”.

Delhi Police has booked Khan for sedition over his alleged “provocative remarks” on social media. Khan’s tenure as DMC chairman will end in July.

A bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Sanjeev Narula further expressed unhappiness over delay on part of authorities, which did not issue showcause notice to Khan, despite the L-G ordering action.

The court disposed of one prayer sought by the petitioner seeking to remove Khan from the post of DMC Chairman, directing “respondents No.1 and 2 (Delhi Minorities Commission and GNCTD) to conclude the process under Section 4(4)(f) of the DMC Act against respondent No 3- Mr. Zafar-ul-Islam Khan in accordance with law in two weeks.”

On the prayer made by petitioner Vikram Gahlot to declare the DMC Act as “ultra vires”, the bench issued notice to the Centre, Delhi government, DMC and Khan. It listed the matter for hearing on June 23, directing the governments and others to file counter affidavits in two weeks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.