Computers stolen from Delhi Police recruitment cell office

Six computers were allegedly stolen from inside the office of the recruitment cell of Delhi Police at New Police Lines (NPL) in North West Delhi. The security breach has left Delhi Police red-faced as the offices of a special commissioner of police of Delhi Armed Police (DAP), DCPs of DAP and security personnel are in the same complex. A case under section 379 (theft) of the IPC has been registered at Mukherjee Nagar police station.

When contacted, DCP (North West) Vijayanta Arya confirmed the incident and said they have started the investigation after registering an FIR.

The case was registered after police received a complaint from SI Karambir Singh, posted with NPL. “Singh, who is in-charge of the recruitment cell, told police that their office had weekends off and that a police personnel was deployed to keep watch on their office, situated in barrack number 5. When an SI opened the office on May 27, he found six computers missing,” a senior officer said.

The office is on the first floor of the building and the lock was not broken, officials said.

“Following the incident, personnel from the Mukherjee Nagar police station reached the spot. A team under the supervision of the ACP has taken over the probe. A forensic team was also called in to lift fingerprints and footprints,” the officer said, adding that police commissioner Amulya Patnaik was also informed about the incident.

“After registering the case, police have started questioning police personnel on duty at the entrance gates and other police staff living in the vicinity. The special staff team is also trying to get clues from nearby CCTV camera footage. We are also exploring if the theft could be the handiwork of insiders,” an officer said.