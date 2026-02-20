‘Compromised PM’: Youth Congress’ shirtless protest at AI Impact Summit draws BJP fire

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari condemned the demonstration, accusing the Congress of disrupting an international event and demanding an apology.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 20, 2026 02:29 PM IST
CongressDelhi Police detained several protesting workers from the venue. (Screengrab)
Workers of the Indian Youth Congress on Friday staged a shirtless protest at Bharat Mandapam, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the AI Impact Summit and alleging that the PM was “compromised”.

During the demonstration, several party workers removed their shirts as part of the protest. In a statement, the Youth Congress said that its cadre were protesting against a “compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit.”

The protest came amid a broader political attack by the Congress on the summit’s conduct. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi criticised the government’s handling of the event, saying, “Instead of leveraging India’s talent and data, the AI summit is a disorganised PR spectacle, Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased.”

Also read | AI summit’s lofty slogan contrasts with shrinking right to information in the country

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also alleged large-scale mismanagement, claiming what could have been a “showpiece” event for India had descended into “utter chaos”. He further alleged that visitors and exhibitors faced “extreme distress” due to the lack of basic facilities such as food and water.

In a post on X, Kharge said the summit — expected to highlight India’s digital and artificial intelligence capabilities — had reportedly witnessed serious logistical lapses.

The protest triggered sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party. BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari condemned the demonstration, accusing the Congress of disrupting an international event and demanding an apology.

Delhi Police detained several protesting workers from the venue, and sources indicated that legal action against the protesters is being initiated.

