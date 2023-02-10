Comply with SOP, accept driving licence, RC in digital form: HC to Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the Delhi government to ensure strict compliance with the Motor Vehicle Act, including the standard operating procedure for accepting driving licences, registration certificates and other transport-related information in electronic form to remove difficulties faced by citizens.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad was hearing a public interest litigation seeking the upgradation of technology and infrastructure with respect to monitoring traffic violation and their effective functioning. The HC observed that no further orders were required to be passed as the Centre had taken various steps including amendments to the Motor Vehicle law, which the Delhi government was stated to be strictly adhering to, including the statutory provisions and protocols.

The court also noted that challans were issued and fines were paid in electronic mode in the city and that the “Delhi Model”, in respect of recovery of fines, is also being adopted by other states in the country. The HC further noted that the use of information technology has been incorporated, in order to ensure that a citizen is not harassed in the matter of payment of fine and time is not wasted in the same.

“Therefore, at this juncture, in light of the aforesaid discussion, findings, submissions and documents on record, this court is of the opinion that no further orders are required to be passed in the present PIL… However, the GNCTD shall ensure strict compliance with the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 and subsequent amendments along with the aforesaid SOP issued on 17.12.2018,” the HC said.

The court did note that the grievances mentioned in the plea were genuine, which related to the “issuance of safety challans, safety of the public at large and genuine difficulties which are being faced by the citizens with respect to the manner of implementation of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988”. The plea showed serious concern, the court noted, on the imposition of a fine for violating provisions of the Act and the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act. The court noted that to bring transparency in the imposition of challans, “high-speed cameras, closed-circuit television cameras, speed guns and body wearable cameras” were introduced through subsequent amendments in the Act.

The HC also took note of a standard operating procedure issued by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways on December 17, 2018, which the court said, makes it “very clear” that “in case a person has certificates in a digital form, the same is acceptable to the authorities”.

“A very exhaustive SOP is in place and the same has been framed so that the citizens do not face any difficulty in case they have their relevant documents in digital form,” the HC observed. The Delhi government argued that it was strictly adhering to the relevant statutory provisions and the 2018 SOP.

“It has also stated (by the Delhi government) that the notification dated 11.08.2021 issued by the Ministry for electronic monitoring and enforcement of road safety is also being strictly adhered to and the question of any deviation from the same does not arise,” the HC noted. The Delhi government further told the HC that breath analyzers are calibrated from time to time and other equipment is also subject to periodical check-ups. The court was told that fines are also imposed and paid in the electronic form to reduce human intervention.

The Delhi government’s counsel also assured the HC that the traffic police will welcome any other positive suggestion made by the public or the litigant in order to further improve the system which is in place.