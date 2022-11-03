‘Complete closure not the answer’: School principals as Delhi’s air quality worsens

With the air quality in Delhi deteriorating to “severe” on Thursday, schools have adopted measures like decreasing outdoor activities for students but want to steer clear of complete closures.

At the Indian School, school authorities have given students the choice to opt out of outdoor activities and games hours and have put in place air purifying plants around classrooms. “We have not been allowing students into the school without masks because of Covid, so children have already masked up against the pollution. We have also been encouraging everyone to carpool as much as possible,” said principal Tania Joshi, adding that closing schools “is not acceptable”.

“Classes have been in full swing, and we have just been able to get into the groove after long disruptions,” she said.

On Wednesday, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Priyank Kanoongo recommended to the Delhi Chief Secretary that schools in the capital be shut down till air quality improves.

Rashmi Biswal, principal of DAV Public School Pushpanjali Enclave, said, “We’ve decreased outdoor activities and have verbally encouraged the use of masks. Beyond that, there is not much more that we can do. We will wait for any decision on closing schools though I think that is not the answer. Regularity in school has just crept in and children are not more exposed to poor air in school than at home or elsewhere.”

While ITL Public School in Dwarka is taking the standard measures — no outdoor activities, assemblies in the indoor hall, enforcing N95 masks — Principal Sudha Acharya thinks that the school might have to rethink the school calendar with the spike in pollution levels having become an annual event.

“A lot of school events are scheduled at this time of the year because the weather gets cooler. Now children can go out for practice for things like annual day events. We need to realign our calendars because it might be better to schedule holidays in November than in December or January because we can’t do anything about air pollution. It has become a bigger factor than the weather. In December, when we start making the calendar for the next year, we will try to factor this in and maybe have holidays from November 1-15, and have the school events in December-January,” she said.

In the meantime, government schools have not been having regular classes as mid-term examinations are going on.

“Since all classes have exams, they’ve been coming to school for a few days in the week for a few hours. Once the exams get over on Friday, we’ll have to think of maybe stopping outdoor activities,” said Sukhbir Singh Yadav, head of a government school in Rohini.