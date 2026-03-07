Complete all ongoing roads and drainage systems works before monsoon, CM tells depts

CM Rekha Gupta has ordered all road and drainage repairs to be completed before the rains hit. "Laxity will not be tolerated," she warned, directing officials to wrap up all tender processes by the end of March. (File)

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday directed all departments involved in the repair and construction of roads and drainage systems to complete all ongoing works before monsoon.

“Delay in projects and laxity will not be tolerated,” she said at a high-level review meeting on road and drainage works approved earlier.

In a statement, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said, “She made it clear that there would be neither any shortage of budget for Capital’s development works nor any tolerance for laxity. The CM also directed department heads to complete all tender-related processes by March end and ensure that the works are completed before monsoon.”