Complete all ongoing roads and drainage systems works before monsoon, CM tells depts

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday directed all departments involved in the repair and construction of roads and drainage systems to complete all ongoing works before monsoon.
“Delay in projects and laxity will not be tolerated,” she said at a high-level review meeting on road and drainage works approved earlier.
In a statement, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said, “She made it clear that there would be neither any shortage of budget for Capital’s development works nor any tolerance for laxity. The CM also directed department heads to complete all tender-related processes by March end and ensure that the works are completed before monsoon.”
The meeting was held to review development works being undertaken under the Chief Minister Development Fund (CMDF), the Delhi Village Development Board (DVDB) and the Trans-Yamuna Area Development Board (TYADB).
Emphasising that the pace of development works must be visible on the ground, Gupta said projects worth Rs 3,786 crore have been approved so far under CMDF, DVDB and TYADB.
“In order to strengthen basic infrastructure in the Capital, a large number of projects have been approved under the CMDF scheme. So far, 3,812 development projects have received administrative approval under this scheme, with a total estimated cost of approximately Rs 1,798.85 crore,” Gupta said.
These projects include the construction of roads and drains, works related to water supply, installation of streetlights, development of parks and other basic infrastructure facilities.
According to the CMO, Gupta also directed all agencies to work in close coordination and expedite the completion of pending documentation and tender processes related to ongoing projects, so that development works across the Capital can progress at a faster pace.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram