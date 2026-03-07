Complete all ongoing roads and drainage systems works before monsoon, CM tells depts

The CM also directed department heads to complete all tender-related processes by March end and ensure that the works are completed before monsoon.”

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 7, 2026 08:44 AM IST
Rekha Gupta, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Delhi Excise Policy case, CBI court verdict, AAP leaders discharged, Rouse Avenue Court, Special Judge Jitender Singh, Delhi trial court ruling, liquor scam probe, corruption case AAP, South Group excise policy, Section 120B IPC, Indian political news, Delhi High Court CBI appeal, election expenditure audit.CM Rekha Gupta has ordered all road and drainage repairs to be completed before the rains hit. "Laxity will not be tolerated," she warned, directing officials to wrap up all tender processes by the end of March. (File)
Make us preferred source on Google

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday directed all departments involved in the repair and construction of roads and drainage systems to complete all ongoing works before monsoon.

“Delay in projects and laxity will not be tolerated,” she said at a high-level review meeting on road and drainage works approved earlier.

In a statement, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said, “She made it clear that there would be neither any shortage of budget for Capital’s development works nor any tolerance for laxity. The CM also directed department heads to complete all tender-related processes by March end and ensure that the works are completed before monsoon.”

The meeting was held to review development works being undertaken under the Chief Minister Development Fund (CMDF), the Delhi Village Development Board (DVDB) and the Trans-Yamuna Area Development Board (TYADB).

Emphasising that the pace of development works must be visible on the ground, Gupta said projects worth Rs 3,786 crore have been approved so far under CMDF, DVDB and TYADB.

“In order to strengthen basic infrastructure in the Capital, a large number of projects have been approved under the CMDF scheme. So far, 3,812 development projects have received administrative approval under this scheme, with a total estimated cost of approximately Rs 1,798.85 crore,” Gupta said.

These projects include the construction of roads and drains, works related to water supply, installation of streetlights, development of parks and other basic infrastructure facilities.

Story continues below this ad

According to the CMO, Gupta also directed all agencies to work in close coordination and expedite the completion of pending documentation and tender processes related to ongoing projects, so that development works across the Capital can progress at a faster pace.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 07: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments