Complaints of waterlogging, uprooted trees come in from Delhi and Gurgaon

complaints of waterlogging, uprooted trees and traffic snarls came in from across the capital following Monday’s downpour.

While congestion was reported on Rao Tula Ram flyover, ITO, Preet Vihar, ISBT among other areas, Pul Prahladpur Railway underpass was shut due to waterlogging. Areas such as Hauz Khas, IIT Delhi, Sarita Vihar, Badarpur, and Vasant Vihar were also waterlogged. Police said they received around 30-35 calls on waterlogging and congestion.

Atul Garg, DFS chief, said, “Due to the rain, four house-collapse calls were received. Residents sustained minor injuries.”

Eight vehicles parked on roads were also damaged due to trees falling on them, officials said. Strong winds uprooted trees at nearly 44 locations, as per data shared by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. In South Delhi’s New Moti Bagh, a tree fell on a car, but its occupants escaped unhurt. Officials said such incidents were reported from Delhi Cantonment and Dhaula Kuan areas too, but nobody was injured.

Large national flags installed at some locations in the capital were damaged or torn in the squall. The PWD received over a dozen complaints regarding this.

On waterlogging, it said around 10 calls were received and the situation was addressed.

In Gurgaon, which recorded 73.4 mm of rainfall, authorities issued an advisory for private institutions and corporate offices to ask employees to work from home for the day.

Officials said the worst affected areas were Narsingpur-Khandsa stretch on NH-48, Golf Course Road, Signature Tower and DLF Phase 1 underpass on the Golf Course Road. Water had accumulated in the underpass due to debris from heavy wind choking drains and blocking water flow, officials said. GMDA officials said the underpass was cleared in 45 minutes.

Gurgaon DC Nishant Kumar Yadav visited waterlogged areas and said government agencies were working to restore normalcy. In certain low-lying areas in Sectors 4, 9 and 54, rainwater entered houses. A road caved in near a crossing towards MG road near IFFCO Chowk. Power cuts lasting up to six hours were reported in several areas.

Dharmveer Singh, president, RWA, Mapsko Casa Bella, said his son reached 25 minutes late for his computer science board exam. “The reporting time was 10 am but due to traffic congestion we reached at 10.25 am. Usually, it takes 40 minutes to reach the school, today it took us an hour and 45 minutes. We contacted police, but there is only so much they can do. The fault lies with civic agencies, who are unable to provide basic infrastructure in a city like Gurgaon,” he claimed.

GMDA officials said waterlogging in areas under its jurisdiction was cleared.