Complaints of delay in birth, death certificates over glitches in portal

Delhi residents are facing problems in getting birth and death certificates made, updated or corrected, with around 40% of applications for death certificates being rejected by the South civic body alone in the last four months. The reasons vary from technical glitches to software updates.

At South MCD, out of 9,868 applications for death certificates received since last October, 530 are being processed, 5,319 certificates have been issued, while 4,019 have been rejected.

In North MCD too there is a pendency of over 3,000 applications for birth and death certificates out of 10,000 in the last two months, said North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash.

While North and South MCDs issue death and birth certificates online, the East MCD still follows the manual process.

Prakash said: “Since a new IT company was given the contract for the online portal, there have been issues. I have called a meeting with officials tomorrow. They will be given a week’s time to clear all pending applications.”

Richa Hansraj, who lives in Dwarka, said it took her two months to get her son’s name added in his birth certificate. “When I tried to do it online, I was asked to fill a code mentioned in the certificate to access old records. Only then one can get the name added. But after filling the code, it repeatedly said ‘no records found’. I was told to go to the MCD office, but after making repeated calls and reaching out to a senior official, I was given a different code. I knew someone so my work was done, but for the average person it is more difficult,” she said.

Soban Usmani (27), who lives in Jamia Nagar, said he had to struggle for three months to get his father’s name corrected in his death certificate. “When I first went, they said that hospital data has not been uploaded. Later, they came up with reasons such as needing approval from a senior or that relevant people weren’t there. They finally corrected the name but left the address uncorrected,” he said.

Another person who did not want to be named said he had applied for a death certificate for a friend from the South MCD but was told the stamp of the cremation ground was not there, due to which he had to re-apply. “When it was offline, these things were sorted easily,” he said.

The issue was also flagged by Congress councillor Ved Pal at a recent standing committee meeting of the South MCD. Leader of the house, South MCD, Narendra Chawla said when one shifts to new technology there could be glitches. “In some cases, duplication occurs if a person from the North applies mistakenly at South for a birth/death certificate. We will have zero pendency of certificates in a week,” he said.