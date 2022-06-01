After complaints about health centre, JNU appoints chairperson to improve services on campus

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has notified the appointment of a Chairperson (Health Services) who will now be responsible for the Health Centre on campus. As of now, the Health Centre comes under the Dean of Students.

Several complaints regarding the functioning of the Health Centre have been given to the administration in the past, both by students and teachers, especially after the pandemic.

“The Executive Council in its 300th meeting on May 5, 2022… has resolved to approve the recommendations of the Health Infrastructure and Services Review Committee and authorised the Vice-Chancellor to appoint Chairperson and do the needful for its implementation including the modification in the ordinances as recommended by the Committee. Accordingly, the following is notified: The Vice-Chancellor has appointed prof Ajay Dubey, Rector, JNU, as Chairperson (Health Services) with immediate effect in addition to his current duties and responsibilities till further orders for the effective functioning of the University Health Centre,” Registrar Ravikesh said in a notification.

“The Chairperson (Health Services) has been requested for the implementation of the above decision of the Executive Council. The ordinance mentioning that the Health Centre comes under the jurisdiction of the Dean of Students has been amended accordingly so as to bring the Health Centre under the control of the Chairperson (Health Services). This issues with the approval of the competent authority,” it said.

JNU V-C Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said the decision was necessary as they had received several complaints.

Asked about his role as the Chairperson, Dubey said, “My role is to implement the mandate of EC decisions to make OPD services available 24×7 and improve health services like Covid facilities, preventive care and health awareness service which are beyond the health centre of JNU.”

Earlier in April, the JNU Teachers’ Association had written to the V-C saying certain “immediate concrete measures” needed to be taken on campus in light of the pandemic. This includes equipping JNU’s health centre with oxygen supply and ventilator facilities, and creating isolation facilities for those infected.

The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) and ABVP had also written demanding that psychiatrists be appointed apart from other specialists.

The letters were written after an incident on March 21, when a PhD student who had complained of chest pain, was immediately rushed to the Health Centre by his friends. The JNU Students’ Union alleged he wasn’t given immediate treatment and was referred late to AIIMS. He died on the way.