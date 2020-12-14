Delhi: Complaint of CCTV at CM home being broken

Both AAP and BJP leaders have filed complaints with police, with BJP leaders calling the installation of the camera a “breach of privacy”.

Members of the BJP allegedly broke a CCTV camera placed outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in Civil Lines, where a protest has been underway for the last week.

A video clip of a woman protester smashing a CCTV camera against the wall was shared by party sources Sunday evening.

Both AAP and BJP leaders have filed complaints with police, with BJP leaders calling the installation of the camera a “breach of privacy”.

DCP (North) Anto Alphonse said, “We have received complaints from both the sides. The probe is on.”

BJP leaders — both men and women — have been camping outside Kejriwal’s house for the last week. Officials said new CCTV cameras were being installed.

Mayor of North MCD Jai Prakash said, “How can you place a CCTV camera right where the women councillors sleep? This is a matter of the woman’s privacy. The women objected to the camera being placed and did not let it be installed,” he said.

AAP leaders, however, said the cameras were for security.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.