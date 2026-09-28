Complaints filed against Minister Parvesh Singh, AAP MLA Jarnail Singh as both sides hurl allegations

Amid a row over a purported video showing Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh slapping a man during a road inspection, two complaints were submitted on Sunday to the Tilak Nagar Police Station, alleging that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh and his aides repeatedly threatened, intimidated and obstructed government officials and workers at the Outer Ring Road construction site in Vikaspuri over the past four days. On the other hand, Sahib Singh, the 22-year-old man who was allegedly slapped by the Minister, also filed a complaint against BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh, claiming that he was threatened and abused.

Allegations against AAP MLA

In his response to the purported clips related to the incident being circulated online, the Delhi Minister claimed that the AAP MLA had been pushing PWD officials to make him meet the road contractor and get some commission from him. “The engineer is filing a complaint against him,” the Minister said.

An Assistant Engineer with the PWD Janakpuri sub-division alleged in his complaint that on the night of September 24, between around 11:08 pm and midnight, the AAP leader arrived at the site with his associates, “many of whom were fully drunk,” and hurled abuses at the personnel deployed at the site, officials told The Indian Express.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The MLA and his associates then allegedly pressured the contractor’s engineer for an “illegal monetary share” in the work.

Another complaint from C P Arora Private Limited, the firm executing the road strengthening work, states that Singh arrived on September 24 with “40-50 goons”, demanding the work be shifted to another location near Gurudwara Guru Nanak Sahib Ji, and later that staff and PWD officials were asked to arrange Rs 50 lakh to settle the matter or the machinery would be set on fire.

“The next day, they forcefully broke the newly paved road and the available videos clearly establish the damage caused to government property, warranting a case to be registered against him under the relevant legal provisions,” the complaint from the PWD engineer further alleges, adding that the MLA has continuously indulged in acts of interference and undue pressure regarding illegal demands.

On Sunday, the complaint further alleges, the AAP leader arrived with an “unruly mob of around 50 people,” shouted that he was the area’s MLA, and warned the engineer of “serious consequences,” including a threat to have him transferred, if his directions were not followed. The MLA and mob allegedly used pieces of the broken road to throw debris at the Minister’s car.

Story continues below this ad

The complaint seeks an FIR for obstruction of public duty, criminal intimidation, damage to public property, and attacking government officials.

The firm goes on to claim that the Minister and locals were allegedly manhandled and the AAP MLA threw a stone at the Minister’s car.

The company further stated that the development work was awarded through due process and was not being carried out on the MLA’s instructions.

Allegations against Minister

On the other hand, Sahib Singh submitted a complaint with the Vikas Puri police station and claimed that he was threatened by the Delhi Minister when he raised concerns over “corruption” in the development work. “He has insulted me, slapped me and used abusive language …and threatened to kill me if I raise this issue again,” Sahib said, requesting immediate legal action against minister Parvesh Sahib Singh and his 12-15 accomplices.

In a post on X where he shared a copy of the complaint, Jarnail Singh wrote.”The complaint was recorded after being made to sit in the police station for hours. Now, the wait is on for legal action by the Delhi Police against the incident that occurred in this case.”