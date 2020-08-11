Complaint filed after AAP accuses BJP councillor, her kin of bribery

The Aam Aadmi Party Monday alleged that the BJP councillor from New Ashok Nagar and her family were colluding with officials to extract money from people illegally building houses in the area.

In a purported audio recording between a builder and councillor Rajni Pandey’s brother-in-law Nishant Pandey, played by AAP before the media on Monday, a man can be heard saying he has given money to the brother-in-law as well as a junior engineer but the construction project was stalled.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said, “In 2017, BJP fought the Delhi MCD polls on the slogan ‘naye chahere naye udan’. The reality is that these new councillors are no less corrupt than the previous ones.”

While councillor Pandey denied that the voice in the audio is that of her brother-in-law, the latter has already filed a complaint at the New Ashok Nagar police station, demanding action against the AAP leaders involved in the press briefing, and that the audio recording be removed from Twitter and other social media sites.

“We are in the process of registering an FIR against Durgesh Pathak and AAP. This is being done to malign our image,” she said.

BJP spokesperson Ashok Goel said AAP was making false allegations to divert people’s attention from its malpractices.

Pathak said: “We demand that police register an FIR as soon as possible… If there is a delay in lodging an FIR, then it would be clear that the money is going to the top leadership of the BJP.”

Mayor of East MCD Nirmal Jain said the issue has come to his notice and that if any civic body official is found engaged in corruption, strict action will be taken.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.