Complaint against Kejriwal’s wife over ‘2 voter IDs’

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khuranna Monday filed a criminal complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal before a Delhi court for allegedly having two voter ID cards. Khuranna sought her prosecution for “cheating and making a false statement” in the regard.

The complaint, which is yet to be taken up for hearing by the Metropolitan Magistrate, sought to “try and punish the accused (Sunita) as per the provisions of law for commission of offences under sections 17 read with section 31 of the Representation of the People Act (RPA), 1950, and section 417 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code, 1860, in the interest of justice.”

Section 17 of the RPA provides that no person is entitled to be enrolled as a voter in more than one constituency. Section 31 of the Act relates to making false declaration in the matter of inclusion or exclusion of voter rolls.

In his complaint, Khuranna stated: “The accused…being an IRS officer, is privy to the consequences of committing electoral offences and has deliberately and intentionally made false statement before the authority at time of inclusion of the name in the Electoral Roll from the another constituency and made statement/declaration in writing which is false and which she knew and believed to be false or does not believe to be true and further has deliberately and intentionally didn’t remove her name from two additional Electoral Constituencies to cause benefit to either herself, her husband or her political party (sic)”.

Sunita, a former IRS officer, had taken voluntary retirement from the Union Finance Ministry’s Department of Revenue in 2016. The complaint alleged that she resides in the official residence of the Chief Minister in Civil Lines and holds two identity cards — one from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad parliamentary constituency and the second from Chandni Chowk.

He further alleged: “… in order to wrongfully give advantage to the AAP, in which her husband is the national convenor, the accused is deliberately and intentionally maintaining her name in the electoral roll at two different places.” The AAP did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment on the complaint.