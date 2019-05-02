Complaint against CM’s wife: Court summons poll staff from UP, Delhi

A Delhi court Wednesday sought the presence of Election Commission officials from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi on June 3, along with records pertaining to allegations that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal has two voter ID cards.

Metropolitan Magistrate Shefali Barnala Tandon also took cognizance of Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khuranna’s criminal complaint against Sunita, in which he sought her prosecution for “cheating and making a false statement” in this regard. The magistrate also issued summons to the office of the state election commissions of UP and Delhi, on whose behalf the officials concerned will be deputed to attend the court hearing on June 3.

The complaint has sought to “try and punish the accused (Sunita) as per the provisions of law for commission of offences under sections 17 read with section 31 of the Representation of the People Act (RPA), 1950, and section 417 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, in the interest of justice”. Section 17 of the RPA states that no person can enrol as a voter in more than one constituency. Section 31 relates to making false declaration in the matter of inclusion or exclusion of voter rolls.

In his complaint, Khuranna stated: “The accused… has deliberately and intentionally made false statement before the authority…” Sunita, a former IRS officer, had taken voluntary retirement from the Union Finance Ministry’s Department of Revenue in 2016.

The complaint alleged that holds two identity cards — one from Ghaziabad and another from Chandni Chowk.

AAP has not responded to the allegations.