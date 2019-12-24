Compensation to student: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan named in FIR in Ghaziabad

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan had last week announced Rs 5 lakh and a job at the Delhi Waqf Board for a Jamia student who lost sight in one eye during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan had last week announced Rs 5 lakh and a job at the Delhi Waqf Board for a Jamia student who lost sight in one eye during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

Ghaziabad Police on Monday booked AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for allegedly inciting violence through social media.

“The complainant has submitted a copy of Khan’s tweet offering compensation to a victim of violence. He has alleged that Khan incited a particular community to indulge in violence for which he would duly reward them. We are investigating the evidence submitted by the complainant. It is a sensitive issue and once the facts check out, arrests will be made accordingly,” Manish Mishra, SP City, Ghaziabad, said.

Khan had last week announced Rs 5 lakh and a job at the Delhi Waqf Board for a Jamia student who lost sight in one eye during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

The FIR states: “There is already a sentiment in the country that the Act will harm a particular community. On December 18, Khan promised a job and financial aid to a protester, which made it appear that those who create religious disturbance would be duly rewarded.”

Even though the incident relates to a student of Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi, the FIR claims the compensation offered by Khan “incited passions within a particular community and violence was caused in Ghaziabad as well”.

AAP officials did not respond to allegations made in the FIR.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App