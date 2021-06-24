scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Latest news

Comparing home delivery of pizza with delivering ration for poor vulgar joke: Delhi BJP

Adesh Gupta said the claim of the Kejriwal government to deliver ration at doorstep was "laughable" as it was not able to even supply ration from its stores to fair price shops.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
June 24, 2021 8:44:32 am
Adesh Gupta, Delhi BJP chief, Manish Sisodia, Home delivery of ration, Pizza delivery comparision, Delhi news, Indian expressDelhi BJP president Adesh Gupta. (File)

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta Wednesday attacked AAP leader Manish Sisodia, saying comparing home delivery of pizzas with the doorstep delivery of ration for poor people is a “vulgar joke”.

His statement came after the Delhi deputy chief minister asserted the doorstep delivery of ration scheme has to be implemented, saying, “If people can have pizza, clothes and other consumables delivered to their homes, why can’t ration be delivered to their doorstep?”

In a statement, the Delhi BJP president said it was a “vulgar joke” to compare home delivery of pizzas with that of ration for poor people, “Sisodia should know they do not eat pizza,” Gupta said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He said the claim of the Kejriwal government to deliver ration at doorstep was “laughable” as it was not able to even supply ration from its stores to fair price shops.

He was referring to allegations of BJP leaders that free ration meant for poor people rotted in stores and was not transported to the fair price shops.

“It is very unfortunate that Kejriwal and Sisodia show more interest in politics and issuing regular statements on ration delivery instead of providing adequate foodgrains to poor people,” Gupta charged.

Click here for more

He claimed that though the Modi government has announced providing free ration to needy people till November, the Delhi government is going to stop it from July 1.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 24: Latest News

Advertisement