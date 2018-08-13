Company owner held for ‘molesting’ trainee in Delhi

Police said the incident took place when she was a minor.(Representational Image) Police said the incident took place when she was a minor.(Representational Image)

A 35-year-old owner of a private company was arrested for allegedly molesting an 18-year-old girl in west Delhi. Police said the girl, who lives in a shelter home run by an NGO, was working at the company as part of a training programme. Police said the incident took place when she was a minor.

DCP (west) said the accused was arrested after the girl approached them on Saturday and filed a complaint.

Police said the girl alleged that the accused would leer at her. “On May 15, when she was alone in the office, he allegedly molested her and touched her inappropriately,” police said, quoting from her complaint.

According to the FIR, the girl was afraid and did not tell anyone about the incident. On August 8, she confided in a counsellor who had come to the shelter home for a motivational session, police said.

Subsequently, she also told the shelter home in-charge.

Authorities took her to the police station and lodged an FIR. Police said a case under IPC Section 354 A (molestation) and Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act has been registered.

When contacted, sources from the NGO told The Indian Express that the girl was counselled. “She was on vocational training when the incident took place. She has stated everything before a Child Welfare Committee and police,” said a source at the NGO.

